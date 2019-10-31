American Catholic Radio for November 4-10, 2019

American Catholic Radio

Week of November 4, 2019 — Program #19-45

Living Faith

What vocalist Todd-Lee Kotanen first considered just another performing gig sparked much more, eventually leading him to join the Catholic Church.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman responds to these pastoral questions: Can a child receive first communion even though her parents were not married in the Church? How can an appropriate godparent be found for a child’s baptism?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte examines the ways in which young people have spiritual experiences, even at the movies.

Minute Meditation

From The Autobiography of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux, translated by John Beevers.

Exploring Our Faith

Liturgical musician Father Jan Michael Joncas discusses the qualities of the Mass as a formal, structured prayer.