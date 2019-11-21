American Catholic Radio for November 25-December 1, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of November 25, 2019 — Program #19-48

Saint of the Week

Though married to a German prince, this 13th-century noblewoman preferred a life of penance and asceticism to one of leisure and luxury.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with married Catholic priest and pastor Fr. Steve Anderson, who brings his unique perspective to a conversation about the Christian family.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Florida, encourages Christian families to embrace their strengths and pass them on to the next generation.

Catholic Treasure

What feast commemorating the relationship of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, falls within the Christmas season?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is Christine Codden, former Director of the Office of Marriage & Family for the Diocese of St. Cloud, Minnesota. They explore some of the resources that the Church provides to strengthen and support the Christian family.