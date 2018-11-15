American Catholic Radio for November 19-25, 2018

American Catholic Radio
Week of November 19, 2018 — Program #18-47
Living Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest Michael O’Rourke assists many in Virginia’s homeless population to get back on their feet.
Ask a Franciscan
Franciscan Father Greg Friedman responds to these pastoral questions: How can a priest be returned to the lay state? May a laicized priest be married in the Church?
On Faith and Media
Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte gives her thoughts on Thanksgiving movies.
Minute Meditation
From Padre Pio’s Spiritual Direction for Every Day, edited by Gianluigi Pasquale, OFM Cap.
Exploring Our Faith
Ursuline Sister Bridget Haase and John Feister discuss how we can feel and show gratitude every day of the year.