American Catholic Radio for November 19-25, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of November 19, 2018 — Program #18-47

Living Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest Michael O’Rourke assists many in Virginia’s homeless population to get back on their feet.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman responds to these pastoral questions: How can a priest be returned to the lay state? May a laicized priest be married in the Church?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte gives her thoughts on Thanksgiving movies.

Minute Meditation

From Padre Pio’s Spiritual Direction for Every Day, edited by Gianluigi Pasquale, OFM Cap.

Exploring Our Faith

Ursuline Sister Bridget Haase and John Feister discuss how we can feel and show gratitude every day of the year.