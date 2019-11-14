Alternate header image for ACR

American Catholic Radio for November 18-24, 2019

Post by Sharon Cross

American Catholic Radio

Week of November 18, 2019 — Program #19-47

 

Living Faith

Franciscan Father Robert Hutmacher, himself a musician and composer, founded and directs Chiesa Nuova, a ministry for the performing arts in Chicago.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman responds to these pastoral questions: How is the Sacrament of Marriage received when one spouse is not Catholic? May a Catholic marry a non-baptized person in Church?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sr. Rose Pacatte talks about the book The Alligator with a Toothache, and how we learn to have empathy for others.

Minute Meditation

From My Life With the Saints, by James Martin, S.J.

Exploring Our Faith

Author and Muslim-Christian Relations expert the Reverend Mr. George Dardess on Christians sharing prayer with persons of other faiths.

