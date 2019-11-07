American Catholic Radio for November 11-17, 2019

American Catholic Radio

Week of November 11, 2019 — Program #19-46

Living Faith

Lisa-Marie Calderone-Stewart, M.D., founded Tomorrow’s Present in 1999, to foster leadership skills in young people.

Ask a Franciscan

The late Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner responded to these scriptural questions: Did the same author write the Gospel of John and the letters of John? What is a good resource for learning the history of the Bible? Does Genesis 3:15 refer to Mary?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte addresses Catholic social teaching and the animated film Rio.

Minute Meditation

From Spirituality You Can Live With: Stronger Faith in 30 Days, by Chris Padgett.

Discovering Faith

The Most Rev. Charles H. Dufour, M.M., former Archbishop of Kingston, Jamaica, on the gift of the Franciscan presence to the poorest of the poor in his homeland.