American Catholic Radio for May 8-14, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of May 08, 2017 — Program #17-20

Saint of the Week

This Spanish husband and father is the patron of farmers and rural communities.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with Grammy-nominated songwriter, recording artist, and producer, Sarah Hart.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, on the importance of religious liberty both at home and abroad.

Catholic Treasure

What special devotion to Mary is often celebrated in Catholic schools and parishes during May?

Called to Worship

John Feister speaks with Karen van de Laat of the Catholic Restorative Justice Ministries‘ “Get on the Bus” program, that reunites children with their parents serving time in California prisons.