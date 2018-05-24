American Catholic Radio for May 28-June 3, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of May 28, 2018 — Program #18-22

Living Faith

Judy Zarick visits with John Paul Shoup, a former student coordinator of the Missions of Peace program at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner answers these scripturally-based questions: Is there a Book of Enoch in the Bible? Where did the devil come from? Were Jewish men required to have their heads covered at all times? Does Veronica, the woman who wiped Jesus’ face, appear in the Bible? What is the meaning of Matthew 11:17?

Marriage Moment

Commentators Greg and Jennifer Willits, “The Catholics Next Door,” respond to the question, “What advice do you give to couples preparing to have children for the first time?”

Minute Meditation

Ursuline Sister Bridget Haase reads her original reflection entitled “Seeds and Fruits.”

Exploring Our Faith

The Rev. Marty Moran, past Executive Director of the Catholic Campus Ministry Association, joins John Feister for a conversation on the challenges of campus ministry in the 21st century.