American Catholic Radio for May 1-7, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of May 01, 2017 — Program #17-19

Saint of the Week

As a bishop, this early Doctor of the Church was a champion against the Arian heresy.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes Ryan Multer, former executive coordinator of New Outreach Projects at Paulist Evangelization Ministries, who shares ways to engage and evangelize our neighbors, especially those who are unchurched.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Joseph Galante, bishop emeritus of Camden, New Jersey, on deepening our relationship with Jesus Christ.

Catholic Treasure

What term describes the setting for Eucharist in the first three centuries of the Church?

Called to Worship

John Feister is joined by Rabbi Abie Ingber for a conversation on the shared aspects of Jewish and Catholic Christian worship.