American Catholic Radio for June 3-9, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of June 3, 2019 — Program #19-23

Saint of the Week

This mother’s tearful prayers brought about the conversion of her famous son.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes author Lisa Hendey for a conversation on how social media can be used by families in a positive way to bring a unique perspective to the New Evangelization.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, discusses the attributes that help the Christian family to evangelize.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the “Church court” that handles marriage cases?

Discovering Faith

John Feister and his guest Mark Hart, author and Life Teen International executive vice president, address the challenges to discipleship faced by the Christian family in today’s world.