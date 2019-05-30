American Catholic Radio for June 3-9, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of June 3, 2019 — Program #19-23
Saint of the Week
This mother’s tearful prayers brought about the conversion of her famous son.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick welcomes author Lisa Hendey for a conversation on how social media can be used by families in a positive way to bring a unique perspective to the New Evangelization.
Call to Discipleship
The Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, discusses the attributes that help the Christian family to evangelize.
Catholic Treasure
What do we call the “Church court” that handles marriage cases?
Discovering Faith
John Feister and his guest Mark Hart, author and Life Teen International executive vice president, address the challenges to discipleship faced by the Christian family in today’s world.