American Catholic Radio for June 24-30, 2019

Post by Sharon Cross

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of June 24, 2019 — Program #19-26

 

Saint of the Week

This New Testament woman has been called ‘the apostle to the apostles.’

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick discusses the objectives of Christian stewardship with pastor and faith formation minister Rev. Larry Christian.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Alberto Rojas, auxiliary bishop of Chicago, discusses some of the qualities of discipleship.

Catholic Treasure

What is used to anoint a person or object for sacred service?

Discovering Faith

David Wells, speaker and former Director of Religious Education for the Diocese of Plymouth, England, talks with John Feister about the discernment tools that Catholic tradition makes available to all disciples.

