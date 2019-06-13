American Catholic Radio for June 17-23, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of June 17, 2019 — Program #19-25
Saint of the Week
This Judean homemaker counted the Lord Jesus among her closest friends.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest is Jane Angha, a Youth Ministry Services Project Coordinator for the Young Neighbors in Action program in Gig Harbor, Washington.
Call to Discipleship
The Most Rev. Edward K. Braxton of Belleville, Illinois, reflects on the human experience of finding God.
Catholic Treasure
Can you name the biblical book that collects hundreds of wise and practical sayings on all aspects of human life?
Discovering Faith
Rabbi Abie Ingber joins John Feister for a discussion of the human experience of God across faith traditions.