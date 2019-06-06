American Catholic Radio for June 10-16, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of June 10, 2019 — Program #19-24

Saint of the Week

This bishop took the lead in bringing much-needed reforms to the Church of his day.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick visits with seasoned catechist and Catholic schoolteacher Madonna Wojtaszek-Healy, Ph.D., who advocates for better understanding of children with autism.

Call to Discipleship

The late Cardinal Francis George of the Archdiocese of Chicago shared his perspective on catechetical resources.

Catholic Treasure

Do you know the title we use for great Church teachers of the past who combine both holiness and learning?

Discovering Faith

John Feister welcomes Paulist Father Frank DeSiano, president of Paulist Evangelization Ministries, to talk about informal catechesis with the younger generation.