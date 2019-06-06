American Catholic Radio for June 10-16, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of June 10, 2019 — Program #19-24
Saint of the Week
This bishop took the lead in bringing much-needed reforms to the Church of his day.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick visits with seasoned catechist and Catholic schoolteacher Madonna Wojtaszek-Healy, Ph.D., who advocates for better understanding of children with autism.
Call to Discipleship
The late Cardinal Francis George of the Archdiocese of Chicago shared his perspective on catechetical resources.
Catholic Treasure
Do you know the title we use for great Church teachers of the past who combine both holiness and learning?
Discovering Faith
John Feister welcomes Paulist Father Frank DeSiano, president of Paulist Evangelization Ministries, to talk about informal catechesis with the younger generation.