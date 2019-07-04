American Catholic Radio for July 8-14, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of July 8, 2019 — Program #19-28

Saint of the Week

This Franciscan friar played a key role in the building of the state of California.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with Tom Corcoran about the experience of helping to bring his Baltimore parish back to life.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. David A. Zubik of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, outlines some of the characteristics that help a parish evangelize successfully.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the sacrament by which the Church confers sacred ministry?

Discovering Faith

John Feister welcomes author and Williams College Catholic chaplain Rev. Gary Caster for a conversation about his experience of parish life on campus.