American Catholic Radio for July 31-August 6, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of July 31, 2017 — Program #17-32

Saint of the Week

The influence of devout Jews and Muslims in North Africa helped this French soldier embrace the practice of his Catholic faith.

Called to Witness

Theresa Flores joins Judy Zarick to share her horrifying account of being a victim of human trafficking, how she got out of it, and her mission to make others aware and take action so that it stops happening.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Richard Pates of Des Moines, Iowa, promotes national and international peacekeeping efforts for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Catholic Treasure

What ancient title of the Blessed Mother is connected to an August feast marking the dedication of a major church in Rome?

Called to Worship

“No More Deaths” volunteer Daniel Wilson offers hospitality to refugees crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.