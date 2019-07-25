American Catholic Radio for July 29-August 4, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of July 29, 2019 — Program #19-31

Saint of the Week

In 2012, this humble 17th-century maiden became the first Native American to be canonized by the Church.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest is Michael J. Norman, D.O., who recounts how he found the courage to forge a path through a personal crisis and come out with a renewed sense of faith and hope.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Leonard P. Blair of Hartford, Connecticut, stresses the importance of coming to God in and through the company of other humans.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the action of Christians to visit sacred places for prayer?

Discovering Faith

John Feister welcomes Franciscan Sister Kathy Warren to discuss the historic meeting of St. Francis of Assisi with the Sultan Malik al-Kamil in Damietta, Egypt.