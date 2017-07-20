American Catholic Radio for July 24-30, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of July 24, 2017 — Program #17-31

Saint of the Week

The life of this former soldier took a different course during his convalescence from a cannonball wound.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick visits with Catholic mom, writer, parish employee, and catechist, Sarah Reinhard. Sarah offers insights on how we can more effectively bring our faith into our everyday lives.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Richard Malone of Buffalo, New York, relates our faith in and relationship with Jesus Christ to our acceptance of the Church’s teachings on living the Christian life.

Catholic Treasure

How does the New Testament refer to Jesus?

Called to Worship

Jesuit Father Edward Siebert, president of Loyola Productions, discusses the special charism of the Society of Jesus with John Feister.