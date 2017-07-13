American Catholic Radio for July 17-23, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of July 17, 2017 — Program #17-30

Saint of the Week

Formally proclaimed a Doctor of the Church five months after her canonization, this Benedictine abbess is best known as a mystic.

Called to Witness

Author Jeff Cavins, also the Director of Evangelization for the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis, visits with Judy Zarick to talk about the meaning of the new evangelization.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. David Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the significance of forgiveness and celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation to the Church community.

Catholic Treasure

What part of the altar traditionally has held the relics of martyrs or other saints?

Called to Worship

John Feister welcomes Franciscan Father Tom Richstatter, professor emeritus of sacramental/liturgical theology, who shows how sacramental participation connects with worship and praise of God.