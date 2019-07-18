American Catholic Radio for July 22-28, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of July 22, 2019 — Program #19-30
Saint of the Week
This righteous man was Mary’s spouse and head of the Holy Family of Nazareth.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick speaks with catechist Nancy Bird about the Christian family and how to nurture prayer in our children.
Call to Discipleship
The Most Rev. John Noonan of Orlando, Florida, explains how parents can help their children grow in faith.
Catholic Treasure
In addition to Christ’s twelve apostles, what group had an early role in spreading the Good News?
Discovering Faith
John Feister’s guest is author and professor of English Elizabeth Bookser Barkley, Ph.D., who shared her own experience of widowhood and that of others in her book Life after Death: Practical Help for the Widowed.