American Catholic Radio for July 22-28, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of July 22, 2019 — Program #19-30

Saint of the Week

This righteous man was Mary’s spouse and head of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with catechist Nancy Bird about the Christian family and how to nurture prayer in our children.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. John Noonan of Orlando, Florida, explains how parents can help their children grow in faith.

Catholic Treasure

In addition to Christ’s twelve apostles, what group had an early role in spreading the Good News?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is author and professor of English Elizabeth Bookser Barkley, Ph.D., who shared her own experience of widowhood and that of others in her book Life after Death: Practical Help for the Widowed.