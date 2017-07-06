American Catholic Radio for July 10-16, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of July 10, 2017 — Program #17-29

Saint of the Week

Best known as the Seraphic Doctor, this 13th-century Franciscan theologian was both learned and holy.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes Susan Searle of Catholic Climate Covenant for a discussion of why climate change is–or should be–a concern for Catholic Christians.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Paul Etienne of Anchorage, Alaska–formerly bishop of Cheyenne, Wyoming– supports the need for immigration reform in the U.S.

Catholic Treasure

What devotion to Mary is connected with the use of the scapular?

Called to Worship

Sister of St. Joseph Suzanne Jabro, one of the founders of the “Get on the Bus” ministry, talks with John Feister about ministering in California prisons with incarcerated women and men who also are parents.