American Catholic Radio for January 9-15, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey with Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of January 9, 2017 — Program #17-03

Saint of the Week

Born a slave, this 16th-century Franciscan was known for his devotion to prayer and the guidance of souls.

Called to Witness

Author and Secular Franciscan Diane Houdek joins Judy Zarick for a conversation about the importance of community and prayer in our spiritual lives.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. David Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, on being committed to living as a Christian.

Catholic Treasure

What ancient devotion in the Church honors our Lord’s name?

Called to Worship

His Eminence Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, D.C., talks about the 2013 devastation in the Philippines caused by Typhoon Haiyan.