American Catholic Radio for January 8-14, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of January 8, 2018 — Program #18-02

Living Faith

Judy Zarick examines the vocation of motherhood with author and radio personality Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner answers these scriptural questions: Do the numbers seven and four have special significance in the Book of Revelation? In Ephesians does St. Paul tell us that once we’re saved we cannot lose our salvation? What are the limits to Jesus’ promise that God would give us whatever we ask for in his name?

On Faith and Media

This week Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte takes a look at moms in today’s media–are they as good as they used to be?

Minute Meditation

From Your Spiritual Garden: Tending to the Presence of God, written by Pegge Bernecker.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister’s guest is Franciscan Brother John R. Barker. They discuss the major themes of Mark’s Gospel, which we’ll hear at Sunday Mass this year.