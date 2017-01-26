American Catholic Radio for January 30-February 5, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of January 30, 2017 — Program #17-06

Saint of the Week

Born of wealthy parents, this sixth-century Italian contemplative followed the Rule of her twin brother in establishing religious communities for women.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes Bradley Fossier, who as a student decided that his pro-life position would influence his medical practice.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. David Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the benefits of celebrating the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Catholic Treasure

What February feast is associated with the blessing of candles?

Called to Worship

John Feister’s guest is spiritual director Joe McHugh, who reminds us of the true meaning of and purpose for the Eucharist.