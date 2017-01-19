American Catholic Radio for January 23-29, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of January 23, 2017 — Program #17-05
Saint of the Week
This early Celtic Christian nun, who founded many monasteries for women, is one of the patrons of Ireland.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick speaks with Melissa Veselovsky of Arizona, about her ministry for people dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, on being a disciple of Christ.
Catholic Treasure
What word best describes the concluding rites of the Mass?
Called to Worship
Sulpician Father Ronald Witherup discusses the Gospel of Matthew with segment host John Feister.