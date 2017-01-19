Mission Donate

American Catholic Radio for January 23-29, 2017

Post by John Feister

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of January 23, 2017 — Program #17-05

 

Saint of the Week

This early Celtic Christian nun, who founded many monasteries for women, is one of the patrons of Ireland.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with Melissa Veselovsky of Arizona, about her ministry for people dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, on being a disciple of Christ.

Catholic Treasure

What word best describes the concluding rites of the Mass?

Called to Worship

Sulpician Father Ronald Witherup discusses the Gospel of Matthew with segment host John Feister.

