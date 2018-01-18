American Catholic Radio for January 22-28, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of January 22, 2018 — Program #18-04

Living Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes Jan M. Carnaghi, APRN, FNP-BC, a nurse practitioner and Director of Health Services at Marion University, a Franciscan-sponsored institution in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers these pastoral questions: Is it true that the decree of nullity does not change the status of a couple’s children? How do we know which of our sins is mortal and which is venial?

On Faith and Media

Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte asks listeners to recall their favorite teacher movie.

Minute Meditation

From Holy Simplicity: The Little Way of Mother Teresa, Dorothy Day and Thérèse of Lisieux, written by Joel Schorn.

Exploring Our Faith

To mark Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 28-Feb. 3), John Feister speaks with Jim Rigg, Ph.D., former Director of Educational Services and Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, about what makes Catholic education exciting.