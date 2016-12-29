American Catholic Radio for January 2-8, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey with Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of January 2, 2017 — Program #17-02

Saint of the Week

Better-known in the Eastern Church, this bishop was one of the first to explain the doctrine of the Trinity.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick’s guest is author Heidi Bratton, who gives concrete examples of how we can bring the joy of faith to our families in easy and fun ways.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, U.S.A., joins Sharon Cross for a conversation on the human experiences that bring us closer to God.

Catholic Treasure

What liturgical feast of the Eastern Church was the original celebration of the birth of Jesus?

Called to Worship

Franciscan Father Jim Van Vurst tells John Feister how he experiences joy through his work and through his commitment to the Gospel of Christ.