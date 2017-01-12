American Catholic Radio for January 16-22, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of January 16, 2017 — Program #17-04

Saint of the Week

This best-known of the martyrs of Japan was one of twenty-six clergy and lay men who were crucified on a hilltop overlooking the city of Nagasaki.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick visits with Joanne Cascia, who began a ministry of peer support for couples continuing their pregnancies despite receiving devastating diagnoses.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Paul Etienne, formerly bishop of Cheyenne, Wyo., on promoting the dignity of the human person.

Catholic Treasure

What educational system has served the Church in the United States since its earliest days?

Called to Worship

John Feister’s guest, Franciscan Sister Donna Graham, discusses nurturing and having respect for the human person.