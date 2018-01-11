American Catholic Radio for January 15-21, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of January 15, 2018 — Program #18-03

Living Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest is Michigan attorney Lisa Gigliotti. While struggling with the effects of a debilitating illness, Lisa was instrumental in getting a ballot passed that would ban assisted suicide in her state.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman answers these pastoral questions: Are the words of the prayer the Memorare inconsistent with Catholic teaching about Mary? Is it necessary for already-baptized adults to physically attend RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) sessions to become Catholic?

Marriage Moment

Commentators Lucia and Ricardo Luzondo are co-founders of Renovación Familiar, an effort to renew family life based in Miami, Florida. Their topic this week is “Competition in Marriage.”

Minute Meditation

Father Jonathan Morris reads from “Revealed in Suffering,” chapter five of his book The Promise: God’s Purpose and Plan for When Life Hurts.

Exploring Our Faith

C. Vanessa White, Ph.D., Director of the Augustus Tolton Pastoral Ministry Program at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, joins John Feister for a discussion of diversity in the Church.