American Catholic Radio for January 14-20, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of January 14, 2019 — Program #19-03

Saint of the Week

This Italian saint was a bishop and founder of a religious congregation in the 17th century.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with musicians Danielle Rose and Joe Melendrez about their understanding of the power of devotions.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Joseph R. Binzer, auxiliary bishop of Cincinnati, Ohio, explains the ways that the Sunday Mass can evangelize to the entire parish community.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the rituals that take place at the beginning of Mass?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is pastor and liturgist Rev. Paul Turner, S.T.D. They discuss how the Mass can be a means to evangelize.