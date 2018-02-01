American Catholic Radio for February 5-11, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of February 5, 2018 — Program #18-06

Living Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with Deborah Kristen, Program Director for The Clearing, a Christian-based program hosting intensive four-day retreats for couples with troubled marriages.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman answers these pastoral questions: Must the dead wait for Jesus to return before they are judged? How can I know that Jesus loves me?

On Faith and Media

Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte’s topic this week is shows about “nothing”–from Seinfeld to reality TV.

Minute Meditation

From Travelers Along the Way: The Men and Women Who Shaped My Life, by Friar of the Renewal Father Benedict J. Groeschel.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister’s guest is Andrew Lyke, founder with his wife Terri of ArusiNetwork, which focuses on strengthening the institution of marriage in the African American Community. They discuss how the Church can and does support the vocation of marriage.