American Catholic Radio for February 12-18, 2018

American Catholic Radio
Week of February 12, 2018 — Program #18-07
Living Faith
Judy Zarick and Father Greg Friedman discuss his book, Lent with the Saints: Daily Reflections. Father Greg gives examples of some of the saints who appear in the book and tells why they make such good spiritual companions, especially during Lent.
Ask a Franciscan
Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers these pastoral questions: May the sacristan clean the vessels that have been used for the Eucharist? When is a genuflection [before the Blessed Sacrament] required, and when is it sufficient to bow?
On Faith and Media
Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte takes a look at Pope Emeritus Benedict’s theme for the 2012 World Day of Communication: how to be silent, in order to hear and live God’s Word in the world of media.
Minute Meditation
From Living a Spirituality of Action: A Woman’s Perspective, by Joan Mueller.
Exploring Our Faith
John Feister is joined by faith-formation leader Jeanne Hunt, who gives us a perspective on Ash Wednesday as an important liturgical event, and on the spiritual journey of the whole Lenten season.