American Catholic Radio for February 12-18, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of February 12, 2018 — Program #18-07

Living Faith

Judy Zarick and Father Greg Friedman discuss his book, Lent with the Saints: Daily Reflections. Father Greg gives examples of some of the saints who appear in the book and tells why they make such good spiritual companions, especially during Lent.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers these pastoral questions: May the sacristan clean the vessels that have been used for the Eucharist? When is a genuflection [before the Blessed Sacrament] required, and when is it sufficient to bow?

On Faith and Media

Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte takes a look at Pope Emeritus Benedict’s theme for the 2012 World Day of Communication: how to be silent, in order to hear and live God’s Word in the world of media.

Minute Meditation

From Living a Spirituality of Action: A Woman’s Perspective, by Joan Mueller.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister is joined by faith-formation leader Jeanne Hunt, who gives us a perspective on Ash Wednesday as an important liturgical event, and on the spiritual journey of the whole Lenten season.