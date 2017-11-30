American Catholic Radio for December 4-10, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of December 4, 2017 — Program #17-50

Saint of the Week

Honored in both the Eastern and Western Churches, this fourth-century bishop was known for his generosity.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick’s guest is Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, who founded Mary’s Meals with a powerful vision: “that every child in the world receives a meal every day in their place of education.”

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, shares insights on building a personal relationship with Christ.

Catholic Treasure

Under what title has our Blessed Mother been named Patroness of the Americas?

Called to Worship

Glenmary Father Dan Dorsey joins John Feister for a conversation about being a missionary here at home in the U.S.