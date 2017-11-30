American Catholic Radio for December 4-10, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of December 4, 2017 — Program #17-50
Saint of the Week
Honored in both the Eastern and Western Churches, this fourth-century bishop was known for his generosity.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick’s guest is Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, who founded Mary’s Meals with a powerful vision: “that every child in the world receives a meal every day in their place of education.”
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, shares insights on building a personal relationship with Christ.
Catholic Treasure
Under what title has our Blessed Mother been named Patroness of the Americas?
Called to Worship
Glenmary Father Dan Dorsey joins John Feister for a conversation about being a missionary here at home in the U.S.