American Catholic Radio for December 26, 2016-January 1, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey with Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of December 26, 2016 — Program #17-01

Saint of the Week

These fourth-century bishops were associated with what was probably the first monastery in Asia Minor.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with Sandy Greeley of Reston, Virginia, who brings faith and food together at her parish, introducing her classes to saints and culinary delights from around the world.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, archbishop of San Francisco, on the important part that Christian marriage and family play in the New Evangelization.

Catholic Treasure

Which New Testament figure takes the stage at the end of the Advent season?

Called to Worship

Epiphany Academy of Formative Spirituality head Dr. Susan Muto talks with John Feister about the relationship between spirituality and meals.