American Catholic Radio for December 24-30, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of December 24, 2018 — Program #18-52

Living Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with Rev. Richard Dyer of Virginia, about his journey to ordination.

Ask a Franciscan

The late Franciscan Father Don Miller responded to these ethical questions: Should a wife pray for a miraculous cure for her husband’s serious illness, or just accept his condition as it is? How can we eliminate sins that we tend to commit and confess repeatedly?

On Faith and Media

Daughter of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte reflects on the cinema of hope for the new year.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister and Franciscan Father Tom Richstatter discuss the liturgies of Christmas and the subsequent octave.