American Catholic Radio for December 23-29, 2019

Post by Sharon Cross

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of December 23, 2019 — Program #19-52

 

Saint of the Week

One of the first female Doctors of the Church, this 16th-century Spanish nun helped to reform her Carmelite order.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick visits with Milwaukee musician Ethan Keller, whose music over the years has been influenced by his Catholic faith.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Joseph E. Strickland of Tyler, Texas, offers suggestions to combat the global breakdown of Christian family life.

Catholic Treasure

What Catholic principle links us to others in friendship and social charity?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is the late author Fr. Joseph Girzone, who throughout his life encouraged those he encountered to meet and get to know the person of Jesus.

