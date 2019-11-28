American Catholic Radio for December 2-8, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of December 2, 2019 — Program #19-49

Saint of the Week

In the 13th century this brilliant Franciscan scholar became one of the earliest champions of what we now know as the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with author, catechist, and speaker Pat Gohn. Through humor and wisdom Pat explores the many gifts women possess and offer to the Church.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. John T. Folda of Fargo, North Dakota, on the many forms of catechesis, and the qualities that make a good catechist.

Catholic Treasure

Where can we find a complete presentation of Catholic doctrine regarding both faith and morals?

Discovering Faith

John Feister’s guest is author and scripture expert Diane Houdek, who shares what she’s learned about Advent from the Franciscan tradition.