American Catholic Radio for December 18-24, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of December 18, 2017 — Program #17-52
Saint of the Week
This martyred bishop was once the best friend of the monarch believed to have ordered his death.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick welcomes radio personality Cheri Lomonte, who found that her long-standing devotion to the Blessed Mother increased as she compiled stories for her book The Healing Touch of Mary.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. John Quinn of Winona, Minnesota, talks about the unifying qualities of the liturgy.
Catholic Treasure
Do you know why we celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th?
Called to Worship
John Feister’s guest, Franciscan Father Pat McCloskey, explains the place of consecrated life in the Church.