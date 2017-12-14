American Catholic Radio for December 18-24, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of December 18, 2017 — Program #17-52

Saint of the Week

This martyred bishop was once the best friend of the monarch believed to have ordered his death.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes radio personality Cheri Lomonte, who found that her long-standing devotion to the Blessed Mother increased as she compiled stories for her book The Healing Touch of Mary.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. John Quinn of Winona, Minnesota, talks about the unifying qualities of the liturgy.

Catholic Treasure

Do you know why we celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th?

Called to Worship

John Feister’s guest, Franciscan Father Pat McCloskey, explains the place of consecrated life in the Church.