American Catholic Radio for December 17-23, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of December 17, 2018 — Program #18-51

Living Faith

Judy Zarick speaks with award-winning author, photographer, and filmmaker Gerry Straub, who has documented the realities of life in Haiti.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner responds to these scripturally-based questions: What does Jesus mean in John’s Gospel when he says “Whoever loves his life will lose it”? What was the abomination referenced in Matthew’s Gospel? What is the meaning of God’s promise to Noah in Genesis? How can we know what happened in the Garden of Gethsemane while the apostles were asleep?

Marriage Moment

“Love is Self-sacrifice” is the topic this week for commentators Lucia and Ricardo Luzondo.

Minute Meditation

Ursuline Sister Bridget Haase presents her original reflection “What’s Ahead?”

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister welcomes author and catechist Jeanne Hunt, who encourages finding or creating quiet time during the rush of Christmas preparations to take advantage of the Advent season.