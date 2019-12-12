American Catholic Radio winter header

American Catholic Radio for December 16-22, 2019

Post by John Feister

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of December 16, 2019 — Program #19-51

 

Saint of the Week

This Belgian-born priest is best known for his life and death among the lepers in 19th-century Hawaii.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes Robert Brooks, whose recovery from a chemical blast injury brought his relationship with Christ into sharper focus.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Arthur L. Kennedy of the Archdiocese of Boston, helps us discern what it means to be intentional in our desire to follow Christ as disciples.

Catholic Treasure

What New Testament book is read as the first reading at Mass on Sundays and weekdays during the Easter season?

Discovering Faith

Daniel P. Horan, O.F.M., priest, author, and theologian, discusses his understanding of discipleship as it was practiced by St. Francis of Assisi, with segment host John Feister.

