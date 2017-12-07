American Catholic Radio for December 11-17, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of December 11, 2017 — Program #17-51

Saint of the Week

The name of this humble catechist is forever linked to the appearance of the Blessed Virgin at Mexico’s Tepeyac Hill.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with Clark Massey, who combines the corporal and spiritual works of mercy in his “A Simple House” ministry.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Ricardo Ramirez, bishop emeritus of Las Cruces, N.M., on what is being done to promote restorative justice.

Catholic Treasure

Which of the four gospels is read predominantly in Year B of the Sunday liturgical cycle?

Called to Worship

John Feister welcomes Jesuit Father Ken Overberg for a discussion of the moral implications of economic justice.