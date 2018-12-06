American Catholic Radio for December 10-16, 2018

American Catholic Radio
Week of December 10, 2018 — Program #18-50
Living Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest Rose Wilkes has experienced the Joyful Again weekend for widowed persons as both a participant and as a leader.
Ask a Franciscan
Franciscan Father Dan Kroger responds to these pastoral questions: Why is God not fair, since some people suffer and others don’t? May a sacristan clean the Eucharistic vessels after Mass?
Marriage Moment
Commentators Jim and Susan Vogt address how to blend personalities in a marriage.
Minute Meditation
From Discovering Mary: Answers to Questions About the Mother of God, by David Mills.
Exploring Our Faith
Franciscan Sister Kathy Warren joins John Feister for a conversation on the story of St. Francis at Greccio.