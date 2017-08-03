American Catholic Radio for August 7-13, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of August 07, 2017 — Program #17-33

Saint of the Week

This Umbrian noblewoman was the first female follower of Francis of Assisi.

Called to Witness

Speaker and columnist Denise Bossert is Judy Zarick’s guest.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Thomas Wenski of Miami, Florida, explains how our devotions can enhance our lives of discipleship.

Catholic Treasure

What do we call the long white robe worn by the priest and other ministers during liturgy?

Called to Worship

Author Elizabeth Ficocelli joins John Feister to examine the Blessed Virgin Mary’s unique role in the life of the Church.