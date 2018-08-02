American Catholic Radio for August 6-12, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of August 6, 2018 — Program #18-32

Living Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest, musician Tom Kendzia, talks about how his faith influences the music he writes.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Dan Kroger answers these pastoral questions: What is the meaning of the Rescript notation on Catholic books? How can a young woman develop a personal relationship with the Lord before her upcoming marriage?

On Faith and Media

In the Letter to the Ephesians, Saint Paul addresses life in community and living in love. Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte looks at the occurrence of these themes in contemporary media stories.

Minute Meditation

From Clare of Assisi: A Heart Full of Love, by Franciscan Sister Illia Delio.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister welcomes priest, poet, and author Franciscan Father Murray Bodo, who explains Saint Clare’s contribution to the Franciscan charism.