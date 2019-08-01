American Catholic Radio for August 5-11, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of August 5, 2019 — Program #19-32

Saint of the Week

This 13th-century founder of a religious order and contemporary of St. Francis was known for his preaching.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick visits with Enlighten Communications founder Pam Stenzel, who travels worldwide speaking on the issues of sexuality, the importance of abstinence, and the physical and emotional consequences of sex outside of marriage.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Sam G. Jacobs, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in Louisiana, on commitment to the Christian life.

Catholic Treasure

What Marian prayer is recited three times each day?

Discovering Faith

John Feister welcomes Kevin Wells, a husband and father whose book Burst tells the story of his reliance on God’s grace to persevere through tragedy and illness.