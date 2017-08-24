American Catholic Radio for August 28-September 3, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of August 28, 2017 — Program #17-36

Saint of the Week

This fourth-century saint is perhaps best known as the bishop who baptized St. Augustine.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick visits with Rita Larrivee, an American citizen who was born and raised in India. Rita aids widows in India who have lost their husbands due to violence against Christians.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Ricardo Ramirez, CSB, bishop emeritus of Las Cruces, New Mexico, on the connection between peace and restorative justice.

Catholic Treasure

What is the name for the type of liturgical music used in the Roman Rite for over eleven hundred years?

Called to Worship

John Feister’s guest is Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord Father Daniel Maurer, a missionary engaged in restoring Roman Catholicism to Eastern Russia.