American Catholic Radio for August 28-September 3, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of August 28, 2017 — Program #17-36
Saint of the Week
This fourth-century saint is perhaps best known as the bishop who baptized St. Augustine.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick visits with Rita Larrivee, an American citizen who was born and raised in India. Rita aids widows in India who have lost their husbands due to violence against Christians.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Ricardo Ramirez, CSB, bishop emeritus of Las Cruces, New Mexico, on the connection between peace and restorative justice.
Catholic Treasure
What is the name for the type of liturgical music used in the Roman Rite for over eleven hundred years?
Called to Worship
John Feister’s guest is Canons Regular of Jesus the Lord Father Daniel Maurer, a missionary engaged in restoring Roman Catholicism to Eastern Russia.