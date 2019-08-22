American Catholic Radio for August 26-September 1, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of August 26, 2019 — Program #19-35

Saint of the Week

Although 16th-century England was a dangerous time and place to be a Catholic, that’s exactly what this wife and mother chose to be.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick welcomes Tim Hogan, Psy.D., clinical psychologist and the Director of Grace Counseling Center in Detroit, Michigan, for a discussion of the great work being done for by parishes for families.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville, Kentucky, on the ways that the Church does and should support marriage and families.

Catholic Treasure

What word did the Second Vatican Council use to describe the Church?

Discovering Faith

Lawrence Feingold, S.T.D., S.T.L., of Ave Maria University’s Institute for Pastoral Theology joins John Feister for a conversation on the Christian family as a crucial part of the New Evangelization.