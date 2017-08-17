American Catholic Radio for August 21-27, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of August 21, 2017 — Program #17-35
Saint of the Week
The first canonized saint of the New World devoted her life to penance and solitude.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick welcomes Susan Searle, project coordinator for Youth Ministry Studies with the Center for Ministry Development in Washington state.
Called to Faith
The Most Rev. Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, on building a personal relationship with Christ.
Catholic Treasure
What feast of Mary celebrates her enthronement in heaven?
Called to Worship
Noted Merton scholar Jonathan Montaldo explains Thomas Merton’s relevance in today’s world, nearly fifty years after his death.