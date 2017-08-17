American Catholic Radio for August 21-27, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of August 21, 2017 — Program #17-35

Saint of the Week

The first canonized saint of the New World devoted her life to penance and solitude.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick welcomes Susan Searle, project coordinator for Youth Ministry Studies with the Center for Ministry Development in Washington state.

Called to Faith

The Most Rev. Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, on building a personal relationship with Christ.

Catholic Treasure

What feast of Mary celebrates her enthronement in heaven?

Called to Worship

Noted Merton scholar Jonathan Montaldo explains Thomas Merton’s relevance in today’s world, nearly fifty years after his death.