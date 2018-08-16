American Catholic Radio for August 20-26, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of August 20, 2018 — Program #18-34

Living Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest Leticia Velasquez co-founded KIDS (Keep Infants with Down Syndrome) to help her own and other Down syndrome children.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Hilarion Kistner answers these scriptural questions: Where did the devil come from? In Jesus’ time were Jewish men required to cover their heads? Where in the Bible can we read about the Veronica mentioned in the Stations or Way of the Cross?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte finds witnesses to faith in today’s media.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister speaks with USCCB Bible expert Mary Elizabeth Sperry about the importance of the Ten Commandments in the lives of Christians.