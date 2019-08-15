American Catholic Radio for August 19-25, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness

Week of August 19, 2019 — Program #19-34

Saint of the Week

The ministry of this 20th-century priest increased devotion to the rosary throughout the United States.

Sharing Faith

Judy Zarick’s guest, Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Brother Michael O’Neill McGrath, believes that St. Joseph is a great role model for this current generation, and a saint to turn to in times of need.

Call to Discipleship

The Most Rev. Eusebio Elizondo Almaguer, MSpS, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Seattle, Washington, on how we can encourage lapsed Catholics to return to the Lord’s Table.

Catholic Treasure

What is the part of the Mass called where the priest places the bread and wine on the altar?

Discovering Faith

John Feister welcomes liturgical composer Rev. Jan Michael Joncas, who breaks down what we learn from the parts of the Mass.