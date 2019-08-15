American Catholic Radio for August 19-25, 2019

American Catholic Radio: Disciples Called to Witness
Week of August 19, 2019 — Program #19-34
Saint of the Week
The ministry of this 20th-century priest increased devotion to the rosary throughout the United States.
Sharing Faith
Judy Zarick’s guest, Oblate of St. Francis de Sales Brother Michael O’Neill McGrath, believes that St. Joseph is a great role model for this current generation, and a saint to turn to in times of need.
Call to Discipleship
The Most Rev. Eusebio Elizondo Almaguer, MSpS, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Seattle, Washington, on how we can encourage lapsed Catholics to return to the Lord’s Table.
Catholic Treasure
What is the part of the Mass called where the priest places the bread and wine on the altar?
Discovering Faith
John Feister welcomes liturgical composer Rev. Jan Michael Joncas, who breaks down what we learn from the parts of the Mass.