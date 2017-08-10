American Catholic Radio for August 14-20, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness

Week of August 14, 2017 — Program #17-34

Saint of the Week

This 12th-century Doctor of the Church is especially remembered for his role in reforming the Benedictine Order.

Called to Witness

Judy Zarick speaks with author Roy Petitfils about his counseling ministry with young people in Louisiana.

Called to Faith

The late Most Rev. David Choby of Nashville, Tennessee, on increasing vocations, especially to the priesthood.

Catholic Treasure

What dogma and feast of the Church celebrate the entrance of Mary’s body and soul into heaven?

Called to Worship

Catechetical leader Jeanne Hunt and John Feister discuss the hows and whys of sharing our faith with others.