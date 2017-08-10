American Catholic Radio for August 14-20, 2017

American Catholic Radio: Journey With Christ–Faith, Worship, Witness
Week of August 14, 2017 — Program #17-34
Saint of the Week
This 12th-century Doctor of the Church is especially remembered for his role in reforming the Benedictine Order.
Called to Witness
Judy Zarick speaks with author Roy Petitfils about his counseling ministry with young people in Louisiana.
Called to Faith
The late Most Rev. David Choby of Nashville, Tennessee, on increasing vocations, especially to the priesthood.
Catholic Treasure
What dogma and feast of the Church celebrate the entrance of Mary’s body and soul into heaven?
Called to Worship
Catechetical leader Jeanne Hunt and John Feister discuss the hows and whys of sharing our faith with others.