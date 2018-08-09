American Catholic Radio for August 13-19, 2018

American Catholic Radio

Week of August 13, 2018 — Program #18-33

Living Faith

Judy Zarick visits with Greg and Jennifer Willits—“The Catholics Next Door”—who embrace both the joys and the struggles of Catholic family life.

Ask a Franciscan

Franciscan Father Greg Friedman answers these pastoral questions: Why do we make the sign of the cross on our foreheads, lips, and hearts at the Gospel proclamation? What does it mean when a saint is called a “Doctor of the Church”?

On Faith and Media

Daughters of St. Paul Sister Rose Pacatte explores movies about food that also have theological themes.

Exploring Our Faith

John Feister welcomes Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart Sister Angela Ann Zukowski, for a conversation on the ways that new technologies can assist us in implementing the new evangelization.